Wolfe County’s Jaz Johnson Signs with Mars Hill University

(WYMT) - The 14th Region Player of the Year, Jaz Johnson signed to play basketball at Mars Hill University.

In his senior campaign, Johnson averaged 22.7 points per game and scored more than 2,000 points in his time as a Wolf.

“Oh, I can’t wait I can’t wait to get to the next level. I’ve been dreaming about this since I was young and it’s awesome seeing it coming to fruition. It’s always been a dream of mine and I can’t wait. I’m going to miss definitely my teammates. It’s going to be hard to replace that, so yeah that’s going to be tough to leave them,” said Johnson.

14th Region Player of the Year Jaz Johnson (@jazzzzz24) signed with Mars Hill University. More on how this is a dream come true on @WYMT at 6! pic.twitter.com/npcynquUP5 — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) June 1, 2021

Johnson led Wolfe County to back-to-back 55th District Titles and a 14th Region Runner Up in 2020.

“There wasn’t a better fit for me. I felt a good connection there and Mars Hill’s coach was really genuine, I feel like I’m wanted there and that’s always been really important to me. Being wanted that’s the biggest thing,” added Johnson.

