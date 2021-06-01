Wife of fallen solider shares personal Memorial Day story

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Kris Emmert is a gold star wife, which means her husband was in active service when he passed away. She spends Memorial Day honoring her late husband John Rystrom, who was flying across the Ionian Sea in 1993 for an operation to provide humanitarian relief to Bosnia, when the plane went down and was never recovered.

28 years later, Kris still doesn’t know why the plane went down or where Johns body is. She was given a flag by Navy representatives, and was left with a three year old and seven month old girls who never knew their father. Since then, she has grieved, written a book, and honored her late husband.

She says on a day like this one she doesn’t go picnic, or do Memorial Day shopping to take advantage of sales. Instead Memorial Day is a time where she remembers her late husband who gave his life to the country.

At East Tennessee Veterans Memorial, there are 6,300 names of those from the area who never made it home to protect and serve the nation. Veteran Mike Testerman says Memorial Day is all about keeping hose names and those memories alive which happened earlier in the day when each name was read aloud in remembrance.

As many families grieve on this sacred day Kris offers encouragement saying “If I can make it so you can you”, as she hopes her story helps others.

For more information on Kris’ book and more about her story click HERE to go to her website.

