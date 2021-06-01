“We’ve vaccinated slightly over 1,200 people” : FEMA mobile vaccination clinics to end Saturday

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Kentucky and beyond are deciding to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’ve been wanting to get the vaccine for awhile but we’ve been kind of iffy about it, especially like the first few doses and stuff but mom had gotten hers and she’s like ya well you know we’ll schedule yours and then we’ll go from there,” said Laurel County Native Trinity Vargo.

The FEMA multi day mobile vaccine continued Tuesday in several counties in Appalachia.

“Considering the two mobiles and the London hub here, 200 county extension road, we’ve vaccinated slightly over 1,200 people since this started in late April,” said FEMA Media Relation Specialist Nathan Custer.

But this mobile activity ends Saturday as people will have to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at another location.

“We won’t be leaving them with a big question mark in their minds of how am I going to get the second shot, we’re going to give them a means of locating vaccination sites,” he said. “That is possibly going to be a drug store, a grocery store, a local health department. Some of these groups have sprung up to sponsor vaccination sites.”

Receiving the shot, to help work towards herd immunity.

“I feel like the more people brace outside of their usual bubble of like you know we can’t do this because of this or whatever, it’ll help kinda bring things slightly back to normal,” said Vargo.

Custer says the remaining mobile units are open from 10:00 to 4:30 p.m., with no appointment necessary.

June 1 – June 5 vaccination sites include:

Tuesday, June 1

New Salem Baptist Church, 2182 N. Laurel Road, London

Firestone Plant, 1 Firestone Boulevard, Williamsburg

Wednesday, June 2

Rose Bros. Dept Stores, 695 KY-15 #1, Jackson

Firestone Plant, 1 Firestone Boulevard, Williamsburg

Thursday, June 3

Wasioto Winds Pro Shop, Pine Mt. State Park, 1050 State Road, Pineville

Friday, June 4

First Baptist Church, 128 N. Main Street, Somerset

Brodhead Depot Park, 62 Railroad Street, Brodhead

Saturday, June 5

Freedom Christian Fellowship, 248 Bullock Road, London

Canadatown Community Fellowship, 95 Log Cabin Road, Williamsburg

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.