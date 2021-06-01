Advertisement

VDH: New COVID-19 death in Dickenson County

The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.
The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.(Pixabay)
By Brandon Robinson and WJHL News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT/WJHL) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported ten new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the virus on Monday.

The new death was reported in Dickenson County, marking its 17th known death related to the virus.

Statewide, VDH reported 525,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

VDH reports there have been 9,439 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Here is the latest breakdown for our Southwest Virginia counties:

Buchanan County – 1,473 cases / 107 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 953 cases / 42 hospitalizations / 17 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Lee County – 2,436 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 48 deaths

Norton – 290 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

Wise County – 3,241 cases / 168 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (1 new case)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
KSP: Names released in Clay County fatal crash
Patrick Baker was convicted in 2017 for the murder of Donald Mills. He is now back in jail.
Back in Jail: Man pardoned by Bevin for involvement in 2014 murder, arrested by U.S. Marshals
Attempted murder suspect in Corbin
Man accused of shooting victim in the head in Corbin
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Chas Gayheart and Jim Freeman returned Monday morning for a special reunion newscast.
Former morning anchors return to WYMT for special reunion newscast

Latest News

Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man
Rep. Brett Guthrie: ATV crash victim was husband to staffer
Separated since birth, mother and son make Memorial Day meeting in Cincinnati
Separated since birth, mother and son make Memorial Day meeting in Cincinnati
Boy Scouts of America host flag retiring ceremony in Archer Park - 11:00 p.m. USE
Boy Scouts of America host flag retiring ceremony in Archer Park - 11:00 p.m. USE
John was lost at sea after his plane went down in the midst of a humanitarian relief mission to...
Wife of fallen solider shares personal Memorial Day story