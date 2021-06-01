VDH: New COVID-19 death in Dickenson County

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT/WJHL) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported ten new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the virus on Monday.

The new death was reported in Dickenson County, marking its 17th known death related to the virus.

Statewide, VDH reported 525,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

VDH reports there have been 9,439 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Here is the latest breakdown for our Southwest Virginia counties:

Buchanan County – 1,473 cases / 107 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 953 cases / 42 hospitalizations / 17 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Lee County – 2,436 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 48 deaths

Norton – 290 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

Wise County – 3,241 cases / 168 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (1 new case)

