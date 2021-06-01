Advertisement

Two Lexington teens killed in Scott County crash

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington teens were killed in a Memorial Day crash in Scott County.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Carrick Pike.

Investigators said a vehicle occupied by four people struck another vehicle and then a utility pole.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle that went off the road were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said both victims were teenagers who attended Lexington Catholic High School. Their names have not been released.

The school released this statement: “We are devastated by this news. We are praying together as a community and for each of the students’ families who were involved.”

Two other passengers were taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said no one in the other vehicle was injured.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
KSP: Names released in Clay County fatal crash
Patrick Baker was convicted in 2017 for the murder of Donald Mills. He is now back in jail.
Man pardoned by Bevin now facing federal murder charge
Attempted murder suspect in Corbin
Man accused of shooting victim in the head in Corbin
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
(Photo: Knox County Detention Center)
KSP: W. Va. Man arrested for stalking minor in Corbin

Latest News

Child found wandering, man facing child endangerment charges
Tracie Jent is charged with reckless homicide after a multi-vehicle crash on Hal Rogers Parkway.
Woman facing charges after fatal DUI crash on Hal Rogers Parkway
Clouds increase today ahead of mid-week chances for showers and storms
The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.
VDH: New COVID-19 death in Dickenson County