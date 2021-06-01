Two Lexington teens killed in Scott County crash

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington teens were killed in a Memorial Day crash in Scott County.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Carrick Pike.

Investigators said a vehicle occupied by four people struck another vehicle and then a utility pole.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle that went off the road were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said both victims were teenagers who attended Lexington Catholic High School. Their names have not been released.

The school released this statement: “We are devastated by this news. We are praying together as a community and for each of the students’ families who were involved.”

Two other passengers were taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said no one in the other vehicle was injured.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said speed was likely a factor in the crash.

