Advertisement

Three downtown businesses hit by graffiti within ‘Arts Alley’

Graffiti in downtown Bowling Green hits three businesses.
Graffiti in downtown Bowling Green hits three businesses.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tidballs, the theater and a shed at Brantley Appraisal Company within Arts Alley downtown were vandalized over the weekend.

“Everyone around the Arts Alley tries so hard to make the downtown area even better because it’s a fantastic area, we try to make it even better. And it just seems like no matter what we do, we just get knocked back a few steps every time,” said Amber Turner, Producing Artistic Director at the Public Theater of Kentucky in Bowling Green.

For the Public Theater of Kentucky what makes matters worse is that they had just finished painting the outside of this building last week.

(Story continues after Tweet)

“It was a surprise. I was initially angry. And then it just made me sad,” said Turner.

Three decades in the Bowling Green community, through a pandemic, a year of shut down and now picking up the remnants of vandalism.

“What people need to understand why this is so disheartening is small businesses and nonprofits, we don’t have a lot of money to fix this damage. And it can cost upwards of $1,000 to get a small area painted. And we just don’t have that set-aside,” expressed Turner.

For the theater and other businesses on Arts Alley, they say this sadly isn’t their first experience being the victim of a crime.

“We’ve had light fixtures broken people are all always knocking letters off of our marquee or changing the words around, it’s not even clever. But this is the first time that anyone has done something like paint the side of our building,” explained Turner.

This vandalism comes off the heels of another graffiti rampage that hit businesses on the square with intentional messaging back on May 20.

MORE: BGPD searching for graffiti suspect

“We’re not sure if they are related. And we certainly don’t want to rule that out,” said Officer Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department.

A building intended for artistic expression is now the sight of pure vandalism.

“If you are an artist and you want to express yourself, make some pieces contact me and you can be on display in our art gallery,” said Turner.

Anyone with surveillance footage or information on who is responsible for this graffiti is asked to contact Bowling Green Police at (270) 393-4000.

Tidballs already had the graffiti on their building cleaned up by Tuesday late morning, but is still offering a $500 reward for anyone with information on the person responsible.

PTK painted their building a week ago and this happens right after they got us. $500 for the persons' picture, name, or...

Posted by Tidball's on Monday, May 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
KSP: Names released in Clay County fatal crash
Patrick Baker was convicted in 2017 for the murder of Donald Mills. He is now back in jail.
Man pardoned by Bevin now facing federal murder charge
Attempted murder suspect in Corbin
Man accused of shooting victim in the head in Corbin
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
(Photo: Knox County Detention Center)
KSP: W. Va. Man arrested for stalking minor in Corbin

Latest News

AppleTown Productions plans to hold their production of "Mamma Mia!" in late June at the Sipp...
‘It’s about bringing people together’: New theatre production company in Paintsville casts alumni from local high schools
APPLETOWN
‘It’s about bringing people together’: New theatre production company in Paintsville casts alumni from local high schools
Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 Update - June 1, 2021
Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 Update - June 1, 2021
For allergy and asthma sufferers, you may be noticing that it seems like allergy seasons have...
Kentucky’s changing climate causing problems for allergy sufferers
Nine charged in online romance scheme involving 200 victims