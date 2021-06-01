‘The smell is what is really bad’: Neighbors say Clark County’s dead animal removal plan stinks

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Clark County homeowners say they have a dead animal removal problem and they don’t like the county leaders’ solution for it.

They said the new compost site near the fairgrounds is bringing unwelcome smells and pests. County leaders say this location was the best option.

The county government says it sends an employee to pick up any dead animals, a free service to farmers. Local property owners called this site an unpleasant and immoral addition.

“The problem is, nobody wants it in their backyard,” said Bobby Bailey, whose property is near the compost site

Bailey says he started noticing a bad smell in April.

He found out it was coming from a new compost site for dead animals. He says the cons of the facility outweigh the benefits.

“I can’t let my pet out here unless I’m gardening with a double-barreled shotgun or a coyote is going to pick him up,” Bailey said.

Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace says the site was built to lower the cost of dead animal removal.

“It was unanimously passed by the fiscal court,” Pace said.

Danny Hall’s property is also nearby. He says he’s seen animal body parts sticking up out of the piles.

“The smell is what is really bad,” Hall said.

He and Bailey say they’ve talked to the fiscal court and they say their local leaders aren’t listening.

“We were faced with the proposition of either allowing animals to be spread throughout the county in different locations, you know, where they could potentially leak bacteria and other substances into our watersheds and other areas, or we could coordinate with the University of Kentucky and other agencies to find a way that is more environmentally safe,” said Pace.

A county employee told us about 100 animals are buried so far. He says it takes around 29 days to break down a 1,000 lb animal.

The compost facility was opened on April 12.

