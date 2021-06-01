Summer pattern returns with more shower and storm chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a gorgeous close to our holiday weekend on Monday, we’re turning the calendar to June and seeing much warmer conditions with the possibility of showers and storms returning.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon look to continue as we head into the evening hours. Any afternoon showers or storms should diminish with the setting of the sun, but more showers could move in as we head closer to daybreak on our Wednesday. Lows overnight stay mild, into the low-to-mid 60s.

We’ll continue to see an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity as we go through the day as the warm front moves through the mountains. The western third of the area has been placed in a Marginal Risk (or one of out five) for severe weather for Wednesday, however, I don’t see this being a big threat.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Wednesday, June 2 (WYMT Weather)

Highs will stay a bit below average with the clouds and the showers, only in the middle 70s.

As the cold front draws closer late Wednesday night and into Thursday, we’ll see an uptick in shower and storm activity as we keep lows in the middle 60s.

Late This Week

The cold front looks to move through here as we head into early Thursday morning, bringing yet another round of showers and storms to the region just in time for our morning commute. The front will try to take most of the moisture with it, but leave the mild weather intact. Clouds and showers mean we only get into the low to middle 70s for highs on Thursday.

By Friday, we’ll keep some stray chances around, but bring back a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the low 80s.

Weekend Forecast

We’ll actually dial rain chances back to just a stray opportunity for Saturday and Sunday as we bring more summer-like temperatures back to the region. That’s right...pool weather is back as highs settle in the middle 80s.

We’ll re-introduce scattered showers and storms as we begin next week.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.