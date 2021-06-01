Separated since birth, mother and son make Memorial Day meeting in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A son reunited with his birth mom on Monday after 42 years apart.

Trevor Thomas, an Air Force service member for 18 years, says he’s been looking for his biological mother for nearly two decades. Finally in 2021 the San Antonio, Texas resident was able to find her. He flew in Monday for a Memorial Day reunion unlike any other.

April Landrum said she didn’t think she was going to cry. She’s spoken to Thomas over the phone, after all. But laying eyes on him for the first time in four decades—seeing it really was her son—proved too emotional.

“I said I wasn’t gonna cry, because I’m past this. But to see him, touch him and hold him, and just be able to love on him in the present day, is everything,” she said. “It’s everything. I can’t ask for nothing else. That’s my son.”

Landrum says she was forced to give Thomas up for adoption upon having him at 15.

“It was hard. I got into a lot of bad stuff behind that,” she said. “I just went through a lot of things behind that, but I’m in a better place now. I had to get with God, and I was mad at God for a long time for letting this happen. But I asked [Thomas] what kind of life he had, and he said he loves his mother and father and they treated him well, so I was good.”

For the first time ever, April Landrum was able to meet her son today, after putting him up for adoption 42 years ago. He came home from the military for a cook out celebration. Hear their story on @FOX19 at 5:30!🤍 pic.twitter.com/i29nZyBXlO — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) May 31, 2021

For his part, Trevor spend much of his life wondering if his birth mother was still alive. It wasn’t until Ohio released adoption records that he was finally able to search for her.

“I attached a baby picture, and I put on the title of the email my birthday, and then I sent her the email,” he recalled. “So I just figured, if this is her real email and she sees the pic and birthday, she’ll know it’s me.”

Landrum says she “jumped out of her seat” when she got the email.

“Like, oh my God, this is him! My stomach dropped. I texted all my sisters,” she said. “I asked him, did he wanna see me?”

The answer was yes.

Said Thomas, “Regardless if you get adopted and you have a family, in the back of your mind, you kind of always want to know where you come from, who looks like you... Like, I have two sisters, and we don’t look anything alike, so just to see people that look like me, and see people that look like my daughter, it’s pretty intense.”

Thomas leaves Tuesday, but he says this won’t be his last visit to Landrum. He has a 14-year-old daughter of his own, and he says he’ll be bringing her back eventually.

