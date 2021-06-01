Advertisement

Sec. Adams reports slim April voter registration gain in Kentucky

(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s top election official says the state’s voter registration numbers have started to stabilize after a series of months when more voters were removed from voter rolls than added.

Secretary of State Michael Adams says Kentucky had a net gain of 82 voters in April. Adams reports that 5,009 new registrations were logged in April and 4,927 registrations were canceled.

The Republican official says the cancellations included 3,396 deceased voters, 1,076 voters who voluntarily “de-registered” and 455 felony convicts. Adams says he’s pleased that voter registration is starting to rebound.

