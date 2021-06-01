Advertisement

Revolutionary War hero amongst those recognized this Memorial Day weekend

By Ana Medina
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERRY OAKS, Ky. (WBKO) - Another war hero was also remembered this weekend in Merry Oaks. David Denton served in the Revolutionary War alongside George Washington.

Denton is buried behind the cemetery where fallen Pearl Harbor Hero Scott Magers was just laid to rest on Saturday.

Paula Ratliff Pedigo, a spokesperson for the family says The Denton family was some of the first settlers in Merry Oaks, building a hotel, a store, and a blacksmith shop among other businesses.

Denton passed away on May 8, 1838.

