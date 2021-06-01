Advertisement

Rep. Brett Guthrie: ATV crash victim was husband to staffer

Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man
Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man(Brett Guthrie)
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) has made a statement about the death of a Bowling Green man who was killed in a tragic accident.

On Sunday night, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to White Avenue in reference to the missing person. Shortly after arrival, the agency requested the assistance of the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Management to help search the farm property for the man.

Early Monday morning, deputies found 56-year-old Jeff Halter of Bowing Green. According to officials, it appeared Halter was operating his ATV on the farm when he struck a piece of farm equipment resulting in a rollover accident.

In a Facebook post, the Kentucky Congressman revealed Halter was the husband of his Director of Constituent Services.

He went on to say, “Beth and I are heartbroken for Kim, Katherine Chelsey and Andrew, Laura-Leigh and Austin, Mr. and Mrs. Halter, Mr. and Mrs. Dodson and the entire family. Please join us in praying for this dear family.”

WBKO News has also been told Halter was a prominent pharmacist in town.

Our office is heartbroken over the loss of Jeff Halter, the husband of Kim Halter, our Director of Constituent Services....

Posted by Congressman Brett Guthrie on Monday, May 31, 2021

