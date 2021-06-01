More than $1 billion in construction projects awarded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state of Kentucky’s economy is making a comeback despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) granted more than $1 billion in construction project contracts since January 2020 and in addition, $125 million shared to cities and counties.

KYTC has distributed more than $125 million in discretionary, emergency aid, and rural-secondary funding that will help build, repair, and maintain local streets, sidewalks, and rural roads.

“Our transportation system, with thousands of bridges and thousands of miles of roadway, connects our communities, carries the lifeblood of our commerce and supports thousands of jobs,” Gov. Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear announced a $34.1 million contract to Bizzack Construction Co., of Lexington, for construction of the last section of the long-awaited Kentucky Highway 680 connector highway to top the $1 billion donated by KYTC.

Kentucky Highway 80 at Minnie and U.S. Highway 23 at Harold will be linked together with a construction of a new highway to shorten commute time.

Engineers from KYTC estimate the drive time between Pikeville and Hazard will be cut by 45 minutes and opens a section of Floyd County to future development.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.