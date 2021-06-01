Child found wandering, man facing child endangerment charges

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Martin County is facing charges Tuesday after a 2-year-old was found alone on a roadway.

Brian Dingess is charged with the endangerment of the welfare of a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 28, deputies were called to the 7500 block of New Route 3 after a nearby driver witnessed an unsupervised toddler wandering in the street.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said this is the second time the child has been found alone, roadside within just a few weeks.

Martin County Sheriff John Kirk found Dingess, the child’s guardian, in his home asleep.

Dingess was lodged at the Big Sandy Regional Jail.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.