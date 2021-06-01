Advertisement

Child found wandering, man facing child endangerment charges

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Martin County is facing charges Tuesday after a 2-year-old was found alone on a roadway.

Brian Dingess is charged with the endangerment of the welfare of a minor.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 28, deputies were called to the 7500 block of New Route 3 after a nearby driver witnessed an unsupervised toddler wandering in the street.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said this is the second time the child has been found alone, roadside within just a few weeks.

Martin County Sheriff John Kirk found Dingess, the child’s guardian, in his home asleep.

Dingess was lodged at the Big Sandy Regional Jail.

