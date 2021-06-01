Advertisement

KSP: Man kidnapped, tried to rape young woman

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail after police say he kidnapped and tried to rape a young woman.

According to a Kentucky State Police arrest citation, 54-year-old John Clark was in Pulaski County when he stopped and threatened to stab a woman who was walking on the side of the highway unless she got into his car.

According to a Kentucky State Police arrest citation, 54-year-old John Clark was in Pulaski County when he stopped and threatened to stab a woman who was walking on the side of the highway unless she got into his car.(Laurel Co. Correctional Center)

State police say he then drove her to London where he got a motel room and told her he wanted to have sex with her.

KSP also says he kept her from leaving the room, but she managed to escape when he went to the bathroom and get help from other people at the motel.

Clark was arrested and taken to jail.

