‘It’s about bringing people together’: New theatre production company in Paintsville casts alumni from local high schools

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - AppleTown Productions in Paintsville is bringing alumni back on stage after the pandemic stripped them of a final show last year.

“I didn’t lose just one show, I lost two shows,” said AppleTown Production’s social media director and Paintsville Independent High School graduate Hannah Ousley. “One with our community theatre as well as one with Paintsville’s drama club, so it’s a really good opportunity for us to get back and do theatre again.”

After a year-long pandemic and its restrictions finally being lifted, people are more than happy to get out and enjoy live theatre again and support local community-driven endeavors.

“A lot of people have been really receptive to AppleTown Productions,” said Ousley. “On our social media page, we’ve gotten over 200 likes in a week and a half. It’s been really nice.”

Johnson Central High School teacher and AppleTown Productions’ producer Emily Warne saw the disappointment in her seniors’ eyes after the pandemic stripped them of their final shows.

“They were such a dedicated group of seniors,” said Warne. “I hated to see them lose their last show, so we decided to do an alumni show for them.”

Warne says this is something that the alumni and their community desperately needed after a year-long pandemic.

“You don’t really realize how much you miss it until it’s gone,” said AppleTown Production’s music director Adam Treadway. “Sitting in the audience was really shocking after not seeing anyone in a while, but it’s really all about bringing people together, making music, making art, and having a good time.”

Auditions are being held at the 404 Main Street Pavillion in downtown Paintsville June 1-June 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. as well as virtually. You can learn more by visiting AppleTown Productions’ Facebook page.

