Group gathers in support of special needs students following reported classroom abuse

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A group gathered outside of Horace Mann Middle School in Charleston Tuesday in support of several special needs students who police say were physically and verbally abused by three employees at the school.

Shirts and signs read “the voice for the voiceless.”

Three employees from Horace Mann Middle School are facing battery charges.

Three Horace Mann Middle School employees facing battery charges

Walter Pannel, who, according to HMMS’s website, is an aide at the middle school, is accused of pushing, dragging and spanking a student with developmental disabilities. According to a criminal complaint, Pannel also threatened to “punch the student in the nose” if they did not stop looking at his sandwich. He is facing battery charges.

Lillian Branham, who is also listed as an aide, is accused of slapping a non-verbal student on the hands, grabbing them by their chin and slapping them multiple times with an open hand, causing the student to raise their hands and curl up in defense. She is facing battery charges.

Anthony Wilson, who is listed as a “severe/profound teacher” on Horace Mann Middle School’s website, is accused of forcefully grabbing a non-verbal student by the arm, and holding the student while an aide shook and spanked the student. He is also accused of helping an aide sling the student onto a beanbag chair while the student almost struck their head on a cabinet.

