Advertisement

Guns, trucks and $1 million | Governor announces new COVID-19 vaccine incentives

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice(West Virginia Governor)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced new incentives for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor says the new program will be held between June 20 and August 4. It starts on June 20, West Virginia’s Birthday and also Father’s Day this year.

A drawing will be held every week, Gov. Justice announced Tuesday during a press conference.

To be eligible, West Virginians have to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials are working on creating a website for registration.

Governor Justice says West Virginians must register in order to be eligible to win.

On June 20, they will be giving away two full four-year scholarships to any institution in West Virginia to kids that are ages 12-25. They will also be giving away two brand new custom outfitted “Rocky Ridge” F-150 trucks, 25 weekend getaways to state parks and five life-time hunting and fishing licenses. Five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shot guns will also be given away.

Governor Justice also announced a major cash prize of $1 million every week until the incentive program ends.

The governor says these prizes will be purchased out right.

Two grand prizes will be given away on August 4. One person will win $1,588,000 and the runner up will win $588,000. Those prizes will come from his initiative, “Beat 588... Bad.”

Previously, Governor Justice announced a goal of getting 75 percent of those who are 50 years of age and older vaccinated against COVID-19 by June 20.

As of June 1, that goal has been exceeded, Gov. Justice says.

Gov. Justice’s goal of vaccinating 85 percent of West Virginians 65 years of age and older is now sitting at 84 percent.

As of Tuesday, Governor Justice says the number of active cases of coronavirus in the state is 4,550, the lowest it has been since October 27, 2020.

The governor also announced the May revenue surplus is $152.2 million. The year-to-date collections is at a surplus of $389 million.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
KSP: Names released in Clay County fatal crash
Patrick Baker was convicted in 2017 for the murder of Donald Mills. He is now back in jail.
Man pardoned by Bevin now facing federal murder charge
Attempted murder suspect in Corbin
Man accused of shooting victim in the head in Corbin
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
(Photo: Knox County Detention Center)
KSP: W. Va. Man arrested for stalking minor in Corbin

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear restores voting rights to some convicted felons
Eligible Kentuckians Have Less Than Three Months to Sign Up for Reduced-Cost Health Insurance Coverage
SOAR 2020 Summit recap - 6:00 p.m.
Congressman Hal Rogers & Gov. Andy Beshear plan to visit Corbin for SOAR Summit Announcement
Sec. Adams reports slim April voter registration gain in Kentucky
Child found wandering, man facing child endangerment charges