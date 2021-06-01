Fatal accident involving multiple vehicles shuts down I-64 eastbound

UPDATE 6/1/21 @ 3:29 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person has died in an accident involving multiple vehicles, according to Emergency Services.

911 dispatchers say the multi-vehicle accident happened near mile marker 35 on I-64 Tuesday afternoon.

This is near the Hurricane ext.

All eastbound lanes are shut down at this time.

No other details have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/1/21 @ 3:04 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – All lanes of I-64 eastbound near the Hurricane exit have been closed Tuesday after a crash involving several vehicles.

911 dispatchers say the multi-vehicle accident happened near mile marker 35.

No other details have been released at this time.

