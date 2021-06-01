Advertisement

Eligible Kentuckians Have Less Than Three Months to Sign Up for Reduced-Cost Health Insurance Coverage

Gov. Andy Beshear restores voting rights to some convicted felons
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 made reduced-cost insurance available to Kentuckians who qualify.

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that even more Kentuckians qualify for reduced-cost insurance according to the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021.

Starting August 15. more than 35,000 Kentuckians without insurance with incomes greater than 400% of the federal poverty level can sign up for a health insurance marketplace subsidy. Kentuckians without insurance with incomes between 150% and 400% of the federal poverty level are eligible for financial support. 7,100 uninsured Kentuckians with incomes below 150% of the federal poverty level can sign up for free health insurance coverage.

More than 1 million people have signed up since the start of this plan.

“Four of five enrollees will be able to find a plan for $10 or less per month after premium tax credits, and over half will be able to find a Silver plan with a zero-dollar premium,” said CHFS Deputy Secretary Carrie Banahan.

The Silver Plan is the most common plan amongst members because consumers who qualify for cost-sharing reductions can save money on deductibles, copayments and coinsurance when choosing the Silver Plan.

In order to qualify for these benefits, uninsured and currently enrolled members must be properly enrolled by August 15th.

To enroll, visit www.healthcare.gov.

