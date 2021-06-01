District Championship Baseball Scores from Monday night
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scores from Monday’s District Baseball Championships across the mountains
47th District Championship: Pulaski County 3, Somerset 1
53rd District Championship: Knott Central 9, Letcher Central 3
54th District Championship: Hazard 10, Perry Central 1
55th District Championship: Breathitt County 10, Wolfe County 0 (5 innings)
56th District Championship: Estill County 4, Powell County 1
57th District Championship: Johnson Central 2, Paintsville 1
58th District Championship: Lawrence County 10, Floyd Central 0 (5 innings)
59th District Championship: Pikeville 11, Shelby Valley 2
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.