District Championship Baseball Scores from Monday night

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scores from Monday’s District Baseball Championships across the mountains

47th District Championship: Pulaski County 3, Somerset 1

53rd District Championship: Knott Central 9, Letcher Central 3

54th District Championship: Hazard 10, Perry Central 1

55th District Championship: Breathitt County 10, Wolfe County 0 (5 innings)

56th District Championship: Estill County 4, Powell County 1

57th District Championship: Johnson Central 2, Paintsville 1

58th District Championship: Lawrence County 10, Floyd Central 0 (5 innings)

59th District Championship: Pikeville 11, Shelby Valley 2

