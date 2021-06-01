Congressman Hal Rogers & Gov. Andy Beshear plan to visit Corbin for SOAR Summit Announcement

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Representative Hal Rogers and Governor Andy Beshear plan to meet with leaders of Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) for a special announcement regarding the 2021 SOAR Summit on Thursday,

The event is planned to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3rd.

City of Corbin officials and SOAR will be hosting a free block party in downtown Corbin at Sanders Park with food trucks and entertainment.

SOAR is a regional nonpartisan, nonprofit grassroots organization that champions local economic development projects, programs and advocacy for 54 ARC counties in southern and eastern Kentucky. Learn more at SOAR-KY.org.

