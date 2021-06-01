Advertisement

Congressman Hal Rogers & Gov. Andy Beshear plan to visit Corbin for SOAR Summit Announcement

SOAR 2020 Summit recap - 6:00 p.m.
SOAR 2020 Summit recap - 6:00 p.m.
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Representative Hal Rogers and Governor Andy Beshear plan to meet with leaders of Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) for a special announcement regarding the 2021 SOAR Summit on Thursday,

The event is planned to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3rd.

City of Corbin officials and SOAR will be hosting a free block party in downtown Corbin at Sanders Park with food trucks and entertainment.

SOAR is a regional nonpartisan, nonprofit grassroots organization that champions local economic development projects, programs and advocacy for 54 ARC counties in southern and eastern Kentucky. Learn more at SOAR-KY.org.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
KSP: Names released in Clay County fatal crash
Patrick Baker was convicted in 2017 for the murder of Donald Mills. He is now back in jail.
Man pardoned by Bevin now facing federal murder charge
Attempted murder suspect in Corbin
Man accused of shooting victim in the head in Corbin
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
(Photo: Knox County Detention Center)
KSP: W. Va. Man arrested for stalking minor in Corbin

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear restores voting rights to some convicted felons
Eligible Kentuckians Have Less Than Three Months to Sign Up for Reduced-Cost Health Insurance Coverage
Sec. Adams reports slim April voter registration gain in Kentucky
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
Guns, trucks and $1 million | Governor announces new COVID-19 vaccine incentives
Child found wandering, man facing child endangerment charges