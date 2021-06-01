Clouds increase today ahead of mid-week chances for showers and storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Memorial Day Monday was absolutely perfect. Unfortunately, it might be the last nice day we see until the end of the week.

Today and Tonight

First of all, welcome to meteorological summer and the month of June!

While I think some of us could see a mix of sun and clouds early, the clouds will quickly take over this afternoon and tonight ahead of our next weather maker. I think we stay mainly dry during the daylight hours, but rain chances slowly increase overnight. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s before dropping into the low to mid-60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday and Thursday can be summed up in one word: Rain. There is a stationary front and low pressure parked off to our south that will slowly push our way in the next two days. Chances for showers and storms are pretty good both days, but better on Thursday. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side, so that’s something else we’ll be keeping a close eye on. While we’re forecasting low to mid-70s on Wednesday and Thursday for highs, models are trending much cooler, especially on Wednesday. Don’t be surprised if you don’t make it out of the 60s. Lows both nights will be in the low to mid-60s.

There is finally some relief from the rain by the end of the workweek on Friday when the front moves away and rain chances become more scattered. I know a lot of folks in Harlan, myself included, are watching this forecast closely as the Poke Sallet Festival kicks off later this week. Highs should top out around 80.

The first weekend of June could feel more summer-like, especially toward the end of it. Highs climb back into the low to mid-80s on Saturday and mid to upper 80s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and just stray rain chances.

