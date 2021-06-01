Advertisement

Boy Scouts of America host flag retiring ceremony in Archer Park

Boy Scouts of America host flag retiring ceremony in Archer Park(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In honor of Memorial Day, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 147 in Prestonsburg held a flag retiring ceremony Monday in Archer Park.

Scout Master Rondall Steward said it was a ceremonial send-off, as his troops respectfully disposed of old and worn-out American flags.

“We haven’t had a chance for the past year and a half or so because of COVID and we thought what better day than Memorial Day than to actually retire flags today,” Steward said.

Prestonsburg Veteran Dean Cornett said it was a service that held special significance.

“Means a lot...our country means a lot to us too. I think we’ve got the best country there is,” Cornett said.

Steward said many veterans, enjoy seeing troops with the BSA perform these types of civic activities.

“It makes them feel respected and honored when the scouts return a little bit back to them,” Steward said.

All while laying to rest a national symbol.

“It needs to be taken down and replaced with one with a little bit more vibrancy in it, but you can’t just throw a flag away, you can’t just treat it like a regular piece of cloth,” Steward said.

Cornett said it was to honor what makes this date so important.

“It’s hard to talk about it and some gave, and some gave all and I guess I was one of the lucky ones,” Cornett said.

Troop 147 has been doing this service for more than 3 years, Steward says it certainly will not be the last.

