Accident claims two lives in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have died following an accident in South Charleston.

That is according to Metro 911 dispatchers who say it was a single vehicle crash on Spring Hill Avenue and Country Club Boulevard.

The accident was reported just after 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The area was closed to traffic for some time while police investigated.

No other information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.