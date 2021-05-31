“We can never forget the sacrifices made”: Community gathers for Memorial Day service at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A day to remember those who lost their lives, while serving in the military.

“They stood for your country and your freedom and for you. They stood up for you. That’s what this day is for. It was for you” Vietnam War Veteran William H Roberts.

At the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East this Memorial Day, lives were honored as wreaths were laid and people prayed.

“No one can understand the price of freedom until you see a veteran give their all for it” said Veterans Benefit Field Representative for the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs and Veteran Christopher Kenny Campbell.

All to reflect on the freedoms we as Americans have.

“You should remember that. I think everybody down through their history somewhere have an ancestor that fought for your freedom somehow, somewhere,” said Roberts.

But not forgetting those brave Americans who died protecting them.

“I heard a saying you know men go off to war for a hundred different reasons but they all come home with the same demons,” said Campbell. “We can just never forget the sacrifices that have been made by men and women who have raised their right hand and bow to give all to include their life in the defense of our country.”

Campbell says the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs currently operates five veteran cemeteries across the state.

