Thacker Memorial marks Memorial Day with annual flag-raising

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Thacker Memorial hosted its annual Memorial Day weekend events Saturday through Monday, wrapping up the activities with a flag dedication.

The Annie E. Young memorial flag is changed out every year with a dedication to the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Over the last 28 years, the dedication was done in partnership with local Disabled American Veterans chapters, to spend time remembering why Memorial Day is on the calendar.

“I don’t ever want to get so busy that I don’t take time for remembrance of the veterans,” said Thacker Memorial owner Larry Thacker.

Though none of those local chapters were on-site Monday, Thacker said he still wanted to make sure the flag was swapped and the heroes were acknowledged.

“The DAV has done lots of stuff for us throughout the years and we’ve tried to return the favor and reciprocate,” Thacker said. “This is the first year, I believe in 28 years that we haven’t had a DAV present. The DAV- we have a lot of volunteers and elderly. So, they’re kind of restricted in what they can do. And they’ve got so much to cover with all of the funerals and stuff.”

Thacker Memorial also hosted several church services and raised nearly $9,000 through its annual motorcycle ride Sunday, collecting the money for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

