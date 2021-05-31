Texas Roadhouse hosting first-ever hiring event in London

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Are you needing a job? Texas Roadhouse in London is hosting a hiring event on Monday, June 7 for full and part-time positions.

A news release from the company said as diners are heading back to in-person dining, the London location is hosting its first-ever hiring event.

In-person interviews can be scheduled here. You are asked to register in advance to Monday, June 7.

“The company encourages “Roadies” to love what they do today and prepare for tomorrow through extensive training and unlimited opportunities for advancement,” company officials said.

