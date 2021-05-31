Advertisement

Sailor killed in Pearl Harbor identified and buried after 80 years

By Kelsey Souto
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After nearly 80 years of being unaccounted for from World War II, Navy Radioman 3rd Class Thomas E. Griffith of Dayton, Ohio, was identified on April 21, 2020.

The sailor was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941.

The ship sustained multiple hits by torpedoes, causing it to quickly capsize. The attack on the boat resulted in the death of 429 crewmen, including Griffith.

His family affectionately referred to him as Eddie.

“Eddie was a great person,” said his sister. “He spoke fluent German and he could play music. He was just a good kid.”

Younger sister Betty was 7 years old when her parents struggled to break the difficult news to her. She says she remembers her brother through a child’s eyes.

Their mother never gave up hope on finding Eddie, spending her time sending letters to the military searching for answers. Eventually, the family assumed he had been swept away at sea when the military told them his remains were considered non-recoverable.

“I never dreamed this day would ever come,” said sister Betty Joe Griffith Price. “We all just thought that he was washed away at sea, and we’d never be able to get anything about it. So this has all been a big, good surprise.”

Then, on April 21, 2020, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that Griffith was accounted for, thanks to advancements in DNA technology.

He was buried May 21, 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

His sister, who lives in Ashland, was able to attend the ceremony and received the U.S. flag commemorative of her brother’s service.

She says she remembers being approached by another service member who told her “in a way, he was my Navy brother too. We don’t leave our brothers behind if there’s any way at all, that we can bring them home.”

The experience has allowed Betty a chance to heal, grieve, gain closure and even peace.

It was good, we found out a lot had a lot of questions answered and now we understand more what happened to Eddie

Betty Joe Griffith Price

According to the DPAA, Griffith’s name is listed on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will now be placed next to his name to indicate he’s been accounted for.

She says Eddie was patriotic to his core, reciting his favorite phrase as young as seventh grade: “If the flag is not worth fighting for, it’s not worth living under.”

The attack on Pearl Harbor killed 2,403 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians, and destroyed or damaged 19 U.S. Navy ships, including 8 battleships.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Dispatch: Fatal crash closes parts of Hal Rogers Parkway
Pikeville Police are searching for Kevin Stump who was last seen early Wednesday morning.
Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man in Pike County
Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater face a host of charges following their arrests in what police...
Police: Key players in drug trafficking case in custody following multiple escape attempts
Western Kentucky's Abigail Canter was crowned Queen.
‘This is a special day’: Gov. Andy Beshear crowns Queen at Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival
Attempted murder suspect in Corbin
Man accused of shooting victim in the head in Corbin

Latest News

Through DNA technology a sailor was identified and buried in Arlington National Cemetery,...
Sailor returns home, identified and buried 80 years later
Flags were scattered around Annie E. Young Cemetery this week to honor veterans buried on-site.
Thacker Memorial marks Memorial Day with annual flag-raising
Flag
Thacker Memorial marks Memorial Day with annual flag-raising
City of Pikeville launches new app.
City of Pikeville launches new app to skip the trip to city hall
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Chloe Paige Estepp - May 31, 2021
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Chloe Paige Estepp