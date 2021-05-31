Advertisement

Powell teen who captured the heart of East Tennesseans loses battle with brain cancer

“He fought so hard but he went peacefully in the arms of his mom, dad, and sisters,” the post reads.
By Arial Starks
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell teen who captured the heart of hundreds across East Tennessee lost his battle with brain cancer.

Gunner Smith, 13, who had been battling brain cancer for three years died Friday, according to a post in the Facebook group “All Heart Gunner”.

“He fought so hard but he went peacefully in the arms of his mom, dad, and sisters,” the post reads.

Gunner went to be with our Lord at 3:27pm today. He fought so hard but he went peacefully in the arms of his mom, dad,...

Posted by All Heart Gunner on Friday, May 28, 2021

Gunner played on the Powell Middle School basketball team after moving to East Tennessee from Texas with his family five years ago. His family said Gunner’s classmates and the community instantly rallied around him and supported the family.

The “All Heart” campaign, started by family friend Brandon, his wife Brittany and Gunner’s coach Jamie Meadows, was one of the things that helped Gunner fight and kept him in good spirits.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
KSP: Names released in Clay County fatal crash
Patrick Baker was convicted in 2017 for the murder of Donald Mills. He is now back in jail.
Back in Jail: Man pardoned by Bevin for involvement in 2014 murder, arrested by U.S. Marshals
Attempted murder suspect in Corbin
Man accused of shooting victim in the head in Corbin
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Chas Gayheart and Jim Freeman returned Monday morning for a special reunion newscast.
Former morning anchors return to WYMT for special reunion newscast

Latest News

The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.
VDH: New COVID-19 death in Dickenson County
Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man
Rep. Brett Guthrie: ATV crash victim was husband to staffer
Separated since birth, mother and son make Memorial Day meeting in Cincinnati
Separated since birth, mother and son make Memorial Day meeting in Cincinnati
Boy Scouts of America host flag retiring ceremony in Archer Park - 11:00 p.m. USE
Boy Scouts of America host flag retiring ceremony in Archer Park - 11:00 p.m. USE
John was lost at sea after his plane went down in the midst of a humanitarian relief mission to...
Wife of fallen solider shares personal Memorial Day story