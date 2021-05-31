Advertisement

Police officer honored with medal following two life saving acts in one shift

Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department
Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department(Louisa PD Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - An officer with one Eastern Kentucky police department was recently honored for going above and beyond to serve and protect during one shift earlier this year.

On Thursday night, Louisa Mayor Harold Slone and Police Chief Greg Fugitt presented Sgt. Steven Wilburn with the Louisa Police Commendation Medal.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials say back on March 19th, Sgt. Wilburn responded to an EMS call of an infant who was born at a motel and wasn’t breathing and a drug overdose near the locks along the river. In both instances, Wilburn provided first aid keeping both the baby and the man who overdosed alive until first responders could get there.

During the presentation, officials commended Wilburn for his dedication to duty and to the community he serves.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Dispatch: Fatal crash closes parts of Hal Rogers Parkway
Pikeville Police are searching for Kevin Stump who was last seen early Wednesday morning.
Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man in Pike County
Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater face a host of charges following their arrests in what police...
Police: Key players in drug trafficking case in custody following multiple escape attempts
Western Kentucky's Abigail Canter was crowned Queen.
‘This is a special day’: Gov. Andy Beshear crowns Queen at Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Discovery of stolen car leads to big drug bust in Letcher County

Latest News

Attempted murder suspect in Corbin
Man accused of shooting victim in the head in Corbin
Chas Gayheart and Jim Freeman returned Monday morning for a special reunion newscast.
Former morning anchors return to WYMT for special reunion newscast
In all of its valor and innocence, a 13-year-old reunited with an American flag Friday evening.
Patriotic teen’s kind gesture touches neighbor
Photo Courtesy: Pineville Police Department
Pawsome addition: Police department announces first ever K-9 unit