Police officer honored with medal following two life saving acts in one shift

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - An officer with one Eastern Kentucky police department was recently honored for going above and beyond to serve and protect during one shift earlier this year.

On Thursday night, Louisa Mayor Harold Slone and Police Chief Greg Fugitt presented Sgt. Steven Wilburn with the Louisa Police Commendation Medal.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials say back on March 19th, Sgt. Wilburn responded to an EMS call of an infant who was born at a motel and wasn’t breathing and a drug overdose near the locks along the river. In both instances, Wilburn provided first aid keeping both the baby and the man who overdosed alive until first responders could get there.

During the presentation, officials commended Wilburn for his dedication to duty and to the community he serves.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.