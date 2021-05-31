Police: Man arrested after threatening an elderly woman

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Saturday night in London after police say he threatened an elderly woman.

Deputies say they received a complaint call around 10:36 p.m. about a man beating on a door and demanding an elderly woman to open her door or he would kill her.

When deputies arrived, they found Enoch G. Smith, 28, on the house’s front porch where he claimed he was a rapper and was singing for people in the house.

While investigating, police say they discovered that Smith was under the influence and found Smith in possession of a hypodermic needle.

Smith is being charged with third-degree terroristic threatening, possession of drugs, and intoxicated in a public setting.

Smith was also charged on a previous warrant for not appearing in court on numerous violations.

