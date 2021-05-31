Pawsome addition: Police department announces first ever K-9 unit

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky police force has added a four-legged officer to their ranks.

Officials with the Pineville Police Department announced the news on Sunday. Officer Brandon Hollingsworth will hit the streets with Link, a Dutch Shepherd, the first ever K-9 unit for the department.

Link came to the department in January from Morristown, Tennessee going through all the required training and was certified in late April.

Officials say he will be used for narcotics detection and tracking. The two will also assist other agencies when assistance is needed for vehicle searches and search warrants.

Link was purchased using funds from drug seizures by the department. His new ride, a specially outfitted pickup truck, was paid for by the city alcohol sales tax.

