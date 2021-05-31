Advertisement

Dispatch: Fatal crash closes parts of Hal Rogers Parkway

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Clay County 911 officials posted on Facebook that the Hal Rogers Parkway between Manchester and Big Creek will be shut down for the next four to five hours.

Dispatch officials confirmed to WYMT the crash is fatal and we are told Kentucky State Police Post 11 is working on the investigation.

They are asking drivers to use an alternative route.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater face a host of charges following their arrests in what police...
Police: Key players in drug trafficking case in custody following multiple escape attempts
Pikeville Police are searching for Kevin Stump who was last seen early Wednesday morning.
Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Discovery of stolen car leads to big drug bust in Letcher County
Reports: Former Hazard Police Chief Don Brashear has died
Funeral arrangements released for former Hazard Police Chief Don Brashear
Western Kentucky's Abigail Canter was crowned Queen.
‘This is a special day’: Gov. Andy Beshear crowns Queen at Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival

Latest News

City of London Fire Department hosts memorial service, honoring former fire chiefs
City of London Fire Department hosts memorial service, honoring former fire chiefs
WATCH | Eckert’s Orchard holds a Memorial Day Festival
WATCH | Eckert’s Orchard holds a Memorial Day Festival
Safety tips for boating season.
Boaters reminded to stay safe over the holiday weekend
Family say Brashear had an unbreakable spirit.
‘He was a go-getter’: Family, friends look back on former Hazard Police Chief