Dispatch: Fatal crash closes parts of Hal Rogers Parkway

CLAY COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Clay County 911 officials posted on Facebook that the Hal Rogers Parkway between Manchester and Big Creek will be shut down for the next four to five hours.

Dispatch officials confirmed to WYMT the crash is fatal and we are told Kentucky State Police Post 11 is working on the investigation.

They are asking drivers to use an alternative route.

This is a developing story.

