Advertisement

Agent to AP: Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from French Open

Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she withdraws from the French Open.(Source: CNN/file)
By HOWARD FENDRICH
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who also said she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”

Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the world’s No. 2-ranked tennis player was pulling out before her second-round match at the clay-court tournament in Paris.

A spokeswoman for the tournament said the French Open was not aware that Osaka had formally withdrawn from the field.

___ AP Sports Writer Sam Petrequin in Paris contributed to this report.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Dispatch: Fatal crash closes parts of Hal Rogers Parkway
Pikeville Police are searching for Kevin Stump who was last seen early Wednesday morning.
Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man in Pike County
Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater face a host of charges following their arrests in what police...
Police: Key players in drug trafficking case in custody following multiple escape attempts
Western Kentucky's Abigail Canter was crowned Queen.
‘This is a special day’: Gov. Andy Beshear crowns Queen at Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Discovery of stolen car leads to big drug bust in Letcher County

Latest News

Herrington Lake in central Kentucky is a great place for people to enjoy some time by the water.
Boaters flock to Herrington Lake over holiday weekend
President Biden calls on all Americans to honor the fallen by defending democracy this Memorial...
Americans commemorate Memorial Day
President Joe Biden makes the sign of the cross as he places a wreath at the Tomb of the...
Biden honors war dead at Arlington, implores nation to heal
Trooper Island Car Giveaway
Car raffle underway to help children in need