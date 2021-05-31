Memorial Day Forecast: High pressure moves in, sunshine returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dreary and cooler last weekend of May, the forecast will finally start to move back in the right direction today.

Today and Tonight

You will likely run into some clouds and some patchy fog early this morning if you have to be out and about. The good news is the clouds should clear out fairly quickly, thanks to high pressure moving into the area.

Once the sunshine pops out, highs will make their way into the upper 70s this afternoon.

Tonight, clouds will start to increase again ahead of our next weather maker that will move in a little later this week. Some models are trying to show us dropping into the 40s before the clouds move in, but others are keeping us in the mid to upper 50s overnight. I’m going to trend toward the latter right now, but don’t be surprised if some sheltered valleys don’t try to drop into the low 50s.

Extended Forecast

We start June Tuesday on a mainly dry note, but I can’t rule out some stray rain chances, especially late in the day. We will go from partly to mostly cloudy skies as the day progresses. Highs will top out in the upper 70s before dropping into the low 60s.

Wednesday looks dreary and the scattered chances for rain return, especially the later into the day we get ahead of a cold front we expect to move in on Thursday. Highs will continue to stay in the mid to upper 70s through mid-week.

Thursday looks soggy as the front swings through with chances for showers and storms. Temperatures will drop back into the low 70s during the day and to around 60 Thursday night. Friday keeps rain chances around in scattered form, but I don’t think it’ll be an all-day washout for the Poke Sallet Festival in Harlan. Highs will rebound back into the mid to upper 70s to end the work week.

