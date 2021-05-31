Advertisement

Memorial Day Forecast: High pressure moves in, sunshine returns

WYMT Mostly Sunny
WYMT Mostly Sunny(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 2:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dreary and cooler last weekend of May, the forecast will finally start to move back in the right direction today.

Today and Tonight

You will likely run into some clouds and some patchy fog early this morning if you have to be out and about. The good news is the clouds should clear out fairly quickly, thanks to high pressure moving into the area.

Once the sunshine pops out, highs will make their way into the upper 70s this afternoon.

Tonight, clouds will start to increase again ahead of our next weather maker that will move in a little later this week. Some models are trying to show us dropping into the 40s before the clouds move in, but others are keeping us in the mid to upper 50s overnight. I’m going to trend toward the latter right now, but don’t be surprised if some sheltered valleys don’t try to drop into the low 50s.

Extended Forecast

We start June Tuesday on a mainly dry note, but I can’t rule out some stray rain chances, especially late in the day. We will go from partly to mostly cloudy skies as the day progresses. Highs will top out in the upper 70s before dropping into the low 60s.

Wednesday looks dreary and the scattered chances for rain return, especially the later into the day we get ahead of a cold front we expect to move in on Thursday. Highs will continue to stay in the mid to upper 70s through mid-week.

Thursday looks soggy as the front swings through with chances for showers and storms. Temperatures will drop back into the low 70s during the day and to around 60 Thursday night. Friday keeps rain chances around in scattered form, but I don’t think it’ll be an all-day washout for the Poke Sallet Festival in Harlan. Highs will rebound back into the mid to upper 70s to end the work week.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Dispatch: Fatal crash closes parts of Hal Rogers Parkway
Pikeville Police are searching for Kevin Stump who was last seen early Wednesday morning.
Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man in Pike County
Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater face a host of charges following their arrests in what police...
Police: Key players in drug trafficking case in custody following multiple escape attempts
Western Kentucky's Abigail Canter was crowned Queen.
‘This is a special day’: Gov. Andy Beshear crowns Queen at Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Discovery of stolen car leads to big drug bust in Letcher County

Latest News

Photo: Allen Bolling
Beautiful Memorial Day before a summer-like start to June
Cooler trend continues for now, sunshine and warmth return for Memorial Day
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 28, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 28, 2021
Guest Weather at the Mountain Laurel Festival at 5:30 p.m. - May 28, 2021
Guest Weather at the 2021 Mountain Laurel Festival