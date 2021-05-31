Advertisement

Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle returns to in-person event

Cyclists set out to ride from Louisville's Waterfront Park
Cyclists set out to ride from Louisville's Waterfront Park(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event was held in-person, at Waterfront Park Monday.

Last year, participants had to set out on their own on a virtual path due to the pandemic.

Social distancing was still encouraged as cyclists, hikers and paddlers gathered on Memorial Day.

“It’s Memorial Day Weekend,” Mayor Greg Fischer, (D) Louisville, said. “So, we always want to remind people of why we’re here to honor those who’ve given the ultimate price, sacrificing their lives for our country. So, that we can do things like this.”

There were also a number of other activities people could try from Tai Chi, to Yoga and Zumba.

“For me, it is the physical activity and trying to be healthy,” Amelia Wilson, who attended the event, said. “Trying to get my kids involved and let them know there are some things to do that are healthy for them.”

A LouVax mobile vaccine site was also set up at Waterfront Park.

Fischer said people may continue to see the mobile mission out at community events trying to get shots to the remaining third of the city who are unvaccinated.

For many attending, though, that’s already happened. So, it was just exciting to be out among friends again.

“It feels great,” Will Shields, a cyclist from Jeffersonville, said. “It feels great to know there’s other bikers out there. Some people might have their speakers up, just jamming while they ride.”

The event has been running for 17 consecutive years.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Dispatch: Fatal crash closes parts of Hal Rogers Parkway
Pikeville Police are searching for Kevin Stump who was last seen early Wednesday morning.
Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man in Pike County
Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater face a host of charges following their arrests in what police...
Police: Key players in drug trafficking case in custody following multiple escape attempts
Western Kentucky's Abigail Canter was crowned Queen.
‘This is a special day’: Gov. Andy Beshear crowns Queen at Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival
Attempted murder suspect in Corbin
Man accused of shooting victim in the head in Corbin

Latest News

KSP: W. Va. Man arrested for stalking minor in Corbin
Deputies arrested Enoch G. Smith for terroristic threatening and possession of drugs
Police: Man arrested after threatening an elderly woman
Memorial Day marks our first largely maskless holiday since the pandemic started. That’s thanks...
New COVID-19 cases at lowest point in Kentucky in nearly a year
One couple wants to be a part of the change by opening what they call a ‘soulful enterprise’ to...
Richmond restaurant giving people struggling with addiction a second chance