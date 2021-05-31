Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle returns to in-person event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event was held in-person, at Waterfront Park Monday.

Last year, participants had to set out on their own on a virtual path due to the pandemic.

Social distancing was still encouraged as cyclists, hikers and paddlers gathered on Memorial Day.

“It’s Memorial Day Weekend,” Mayor Greg Fischer, (D) Louisville, said. “So, we always want to remind people of why we’re here to honor those who’ve given the ultimate price, sacrificing their lives for our country. So, that we can do things like this.”

There were also a number of other activities people could try from Tai Chi, to Yoga and Zumba.

“For me, it is the physical activity and trying to be healthy,” Amelia Wilson, who attended the event, said. “Trying to get my kids involved and let them know there are some things to do that are healthy for them.”

A LouVax mobile vaccine site was also set up at Waterfront Park.

Fischer said people may continue to see the mobile mission out at community events trying to get shots to the remaining third of the city who are unvaccinated.

For many attending, though, that’s already happened. So, it was just exciting to be out among friends again.

“It feels great,” Will Shields, a cyclist from Jeffersonville, said. “It feels great to know there’s other bikers out there. Some people might have their speakers up, just jamming while they ride.”

The event has been running for 17 consecutive years.

