Man, woman found dead in NKY identified

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEMOSSVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - The man and woman found fatally shot on Friday in the Demossville Community have been identified.

Dillon Carpenter, 28, of Demossville, and Madison Klups, 24, of Springboro, Ohio, were found dead on Straub Lane, Kentucky State Police said.

Troopers were called for a report of two deceased people in the area.

At the scene on Straub Lane, troopers found Carpenter and Klups.

The investigation is ongoing, and KSP is asking anyone with information to call them at 859-428-1212.

