Man accused of shooting victim in the head in Corbin

Attempted murder suspect in Corbin
Attempted murder suspect in Corbin(Whitley County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of shooting another man in the head is charged with attempted murder in Corbin.

Police said Adam Alloway shot the victim on Adkins Street Sunday morning.

The shooting happened outside the victim’s apartment.

Police say Alloway and the victim were in an argument prior to the shooting. Details about the argument are being withheld.

The victim was unresponsive when officers first arrived at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital before he was transferred to a hospital in Tennessee with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Alloway was booked into the Whitley County Detention Center early Monday morning.

