Advertisement

KSP: W. Va. Man arrested for stalking minor in Corbin

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers said they were called to Spider Creek Apartments in Corbin after reports of a man in a blue Chevy Malibu sitting outside the complex’s main office.

Troopers said 21-year-old Brian Ash of West Virginia was found sitting in the car, and an investigation found that he had been spotted in the area for the past two days.

Witnesses told KSP that Ash had attempted to contact several minors in the area.

One caller said he had located their 13-year-old daughter on Snapchat and began following her while trying to lure her from their apartment.

The case is still under investigation by State Police.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Dispatch: Fatal crash closes parts of Hal Rogers Parkway
Pikeville Police are searching for Kevin Stump who was last seen early Wednesday morning.
Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man in Pike County
Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater face a host of charges following their arrests in what police...
Police: Key players in drug trafficking case in custody following multiple escape attempts
Western Kentucky's Abigail Canter was crowned Queen.
‘This is a special day’: Gov. Andy Beshear crowns Queen at Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival
Attempted murder suspect in Corbin
Man accused of shooting victim in the head in Corbin

Latest News

Deputies arrested Enoch G. Smith for terroristic threatening and possession of drugs
Police: Man arrested after threatening an elderly woman
Cyclists set out to ride from Louisville's Waterfront Park
Mayor’s Hike, Bike and Paddle returns to in-person event
Memorial Day marks our first largely maskless holiday since the pandemic started. That’s thanks...
New COVID-19 cases at lowest point in Kentucky in nearly a year
One couple wants to be a part of the change by opening what they call a ‘soulful enterprise’ to...
Richmond restaurant giving people struggling with addiction a second chance