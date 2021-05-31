Kentucky National Guard honors fallen soldiers with ceremony

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky National Guard honored fallen soldiers with a ceremony in Frankfort on Memorial Day:

Members of the military, Governor Andy Beshear, and the community came together to honor the men and women who died while fighting for this country.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of World War II. The memorial service at the Kentucky National Guard Memorial in Frankfort honored the young men who fought in the 103rd and 106th artillery battalions. It also honored

World War I soldier Private Winstell Hearell, whose name was recently added to the memorial wall, was also honored during the ceremony.

Governor Andy Beshear spoke a few words and recognized Kentucky gold star families, who have lost loved ones fighting in action. It was a tough day for the Sherrill family, who lost their son in Iraq in 2005.

“It’s really deep for me to honor my son and his kids and his grandkids, but it’s very special to me,” said Beatrice Sherrill. “James was a very good son, a very good leader in the community. I still miss him today even though it’s been so long.”

The ceremony included a moment of silence and a cannon salute.

As people headed home, the chaplain stressed the importance of always remembering those who gave their lives so that we can enjoy our freedom.

