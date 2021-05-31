Advertisement

Kentucky National Guard honors fallen soldiers with ceremony

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky National Guard honored fallen soldiers with a ceremony in Frankfort on Memorial Day:

Members of the military, Governor Andy Beshear, and the community came together to honor the men and women who died while fighting for this country.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of World War II. The memorial service at the Kentucky National Guard Memorial in Frankfort honored the young men who fought in the 103rd and 106th artillery battalions. It also honored

World War I soldier Private Winstell Hearell, whose name was recently added to the memorial wall, was also honored during the ceremony.

World War I soldier Private Winstell Hearell, whose name was recently added to the memorial...
World War I soldier Private Winstell Hearell, whose name was recently added to the memorial wall, was also honored during the ceremony.(WKYT)

Governor Andy Beshear spoke a few words and recognized Kentucky gold star families, who have lost loved ones fighting in action. It was a tough day for the Sherrill family, who lost their son in Iraq in 2005.

“It’s really deep for me to honor my son and his kids and his grandkids, but it’s very special to me,” said Beatrice Sherrill. “James was a very good son, a very good leader in the community. I still miss him today even though it’s been so long.”

The ceremony included a moment of silence and a cannon salute.

As people headed home, the chaplain stressed the importance of always remembering those who gave their lives so that we can enjoy our freedom.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
KSP: Names released in Clay County fatal crash
Patrick Baker was convicted in 2017 for the murder of Donald Mills. He is now back in jail.
Back in Jail: Man pardoned by Bevin for involvement in 2014 murder, arrested by U.S. Marshals
Attempted murder suspect in Corbin
Man accused of shooting victim in the head in Corbin
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Chas Gayheart and Jim Freeman returned Monday morning for a special reunion newscast.
Former morning anchors return to WYMT for special reunion newscast

Latest News

The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.
VDH: New COVID-19 death in Dickenson County
Rep. Brett Guthrie on death of BG man
Rep. Brett Guthrie: ATV crash victim was husband to staffer
Separated since birth, mother and son make Memorial Day meeting in Cincinnati
Separated since birth, mother and son make Memorial Day meeting in Cincinnati
Boy Scouts of America host flag retiring ceremony in Archer Park - 11:00 p.m. USE
Boy Scouts of America host flag retiring ceremony in Archer Park - 11:00 p.m. USE
John was lost at sea after his plane went down in the midst of a humanitarian relief mission to...
Wife of fallen solider shares personal Memorial Day story