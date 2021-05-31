June starts on a dry note before storm chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday has been a picture perfect Memorial Day in the mountains with comfortable temperatures and abundant sunshine. And those conditions look to continue right on into the month of June.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ll end this exquisite day with a mostly clear sky outside before a few more clouds try to filter in overnight. Those extra clouds will prevent our low temperatures from falling too much, only down into the middle 50s.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies overhead to start our month of June on Tuesday. We will have to watch for a stray shower popping up in the afternoon, but overall most of us should stay dry as we get into the upper 70s and near 80° for our Tuesday afternoon.

Another quiet night expected for our Tuesday as any evening showers taper off, back to partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 60s.

Through the Week

We’ll transition back to a more summerlike pattern as we head into the back half of the week. Our prevailing weather will be a mix of sun and clouds, but we’ll see the potential for some popup storms working back in for Wednesday with highs back in the middle 70s.

A cold front could move back toward us as we head into the day on Thursday, bringing a renewed chance for more widespread rain and storms with highs staying in the lower 70s.

We’re back into the upper 70s and low 80s heading into the weekend with a chance of a stray storm each day Friday through Sunday.

