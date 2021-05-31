Advertisement

Gov. Beshear, Kentucky National Guard honors fallen soldiers with ceremony

(Madison Martin)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky National Guard are honoring fallen soldiers with a ceremony in Frankfort.

Troops will be adding a World War I soldier’s name to the memorial at the Boone National Guard Center.

Our sister station WKYT tried to stream the event, but had technical difficulties.

In the meantime, here is a video message the Governor posted on his Facebook page to commemorate the day early Monday morning.

We hope to have more on this story later today on WYMT.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Dispatch: Fatal crash closes parts of Hal Rogers Parkway
Pikeville Police are searching for Kevin Stump who was last seen early Wednesday morning.
Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man in Pike County
Kenneth Hayden and Heather Prater face a host of charges following their arrests in what police...
Police: Key players in drug trafficking case in custody following multiple escape attempts
Western Kentucky's Abigail Canter was crowned Queen.
‘This is a special day’: Gov. Andy Beshear crowns Queen at Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival
Photo Courtesy: Letcher County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Discovery of stolen car leads to big drug bust in Letcher County

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Louisa Police Department
Police officer honored with medal following two life saving acts in one shift
Attempted murder suspect in Corbin
Man accused of shooting victim in the head in Corbin
Chas Gayheart and Jim Freeman returned Monday morning for a special reunion newscast.
Former morning anchors return to WYMT for special reunion newscast
Kentucky veterans marching to raise awareness of veteran suicide.
Kentucky veterans march to raise awareness of veteran suicide