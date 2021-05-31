Gov. Beshear, Kentucky National Guard honors fallen soldiers with ceremony

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky National Guard are honoring fallen soldiers with a ceremony in Frankfort.

Troops will be adding a World War I soldier’s name to the memorial at the Boone National Guard Center.

Our sister station WKYT tried to stream the event, but had technical difficulties.

In the meantime, here is a video message the Governor posted on his Facebook page to commemorate the day early Monday morning.

