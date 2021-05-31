Advertisement

Former morning anchors return to WYMT for special reunion newscast

By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former morning anchors and WYMT favorites Chas Gayheart and Jim Freeman returned to WYMT on Memorial Day to reprise their roles on Mountain News This Morning.

For Gayheart, it had been 10 years since she had last filled in and closer to 15 since Freeman anchored in Hazard.

WYMT’s Brandon Robinson asked both of them what they had been up to during their time away from the anchor desk. You can watch those videos below.

While Jim’s appearance was only for Memorial Day, Chas will be doing some more fill-in work during the coming weeks on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

