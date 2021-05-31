City of London Fire Department hosts memorial service, honoring former fire chiefs

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of London Fire Department hosted a memorial service Sunday, honoring their former fire chiefs from years past.

Friends and family of six former fire chiefs gathered with the department at the A.R. Dyche Cemetery. Prayers were said, taps was played, as each former fire chief was given a decorative flower display to commemorate their service.

Fire Chief Carl Hacker said a ceremony like this has needed to be done for a long time.

“These chiefs here, going back to 1922, have gave and sacrificed and I think it is time that we start paying tribute to them and I think today’s ceremony was a great success,” Hacker said.

One of the attendants was Lois Clark, wife of Former Fire Chief Ernest L. Clark, Sr. She said while it was a somber service, it went beautifully.

“Everyone that was there should really feel great about what the fire department did for our deceased loved ones,” Clark said.

Hacker said he was very pleased with the turnout the event had.

“Made me feel good that we could pay tribute to their husbands, to their uncles, their brothers, that we could give back in some way to them,” Hacker said.

Hacker said it was a ceremony 35 years in the making.

“I always knew that one day, and wanted to, if I ever become chief and was able, I wanted to start honoring them,” Hacker said.

However, Clark said that was not the point.

“But it doesn’t matter, they did it. They did it with love, compassion, and praise and I’m so proud of them, every one of them,” Clark said.

Clark said she was confident her husband would have approved the service.

“We’re not just one fireman, we’re a fleet of firemen and without all of them the fire department would not exist,” Clark said.

Hacker said he wanted to do his predecessors justice.

“I hope that I have made them proud. I hope that they realize that the City of London is in their debt and the City of London Fire Department and we’re going to carry on and never forget,” Hacker said.

Hacker says they plan to host this type of ceremony every year.

