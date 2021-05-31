Car raffle underway to help children in need

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, troopers with Kentucky State Police were outside of Lowe’s in Hazard selling raffle tickets.

With proceeds going towards trooper island, a 32-acre island located in Cumberland and Clinton County, those who buy a raffle ticket will not only have the chance to win a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro SS but will help with fundraising efforts for underprivileged kids to be able to attend summer camp for one week there.

“It goes to benefit our kids and that’s the ultimate goal. Everything we can put forward that allows us to serve a lot of kids throughout the state every year and that specifically helps take care of kids right here in our post district. We want to do everything we can to ensure that keeps going,” said Trooper Matt Gayheart.

Gayheart said the raffle stand will be at the Holly Hills mini-mall in Knott county Tuesday and the rest of the week the stand will be at the Walmart in Hazard.

For more information on Trooper Island, click here.

