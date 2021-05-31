Advertisement

Boaters flock to Herrington Lake over holiday weekend

By Ally Blake
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERRINGTON LAKE, Ky. (WKYT) - Herrington Lake in central Kentucky is a great place for people to enjoy some time by the water.

Memorial Day is usually a busy time on the water and, despite a record cold weekend and a pandemic, people are out and about, excited to have a good time.

“I had to turn our heater on the last two days, but now we are having a beautiful day and it’s worth staying and wait for the good weather,” said Skip McFarlan.

McFarlan is from Lexington and loves to come out to the lake with his family. He’s not ready for the weekend to end.

“I wish I could spend the rest of the week here now,” McFarlan said.

Ray Coates has been coming to the lake for five years with his family.

“We stayed the night on Friday night and it was a little chilly Saturday morning when we were cooking breakfast, but still a fun time,” Coates said. “We had fireworks down here on Saturday, which was always great here at Lake Herrington Marina.”

The best part of it all is knowing the pandemic is coming closer to ending and starting to see family again for the holidays.

“It’s great to be without the mask, to have some freedom, to be out, and just to enjoy being together once again,” Coates said.

With Memorial Day being the unofficial start of summer, people are excited to get out in the boats for Memorial Day and for the rest of the season to come.

