Back in Jail: man pardoned by Bevin for involvement in 2014 murder, arrested by U.S. Marshals

Patrick Baker was convicted in 2017 for the murder of Donald Mills. He is now back in jail.
Patrick Baker was convicted in 2017 for the murder of Donald Mills. He is now back in jail.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man convicted in a Kentucky homicide, and later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin, is back in jail.

U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker Monday morning.

He is currently in the Laurel County Detention Center. Detention Center officials confirmed that Baker is being held on federal charges.

More details about his arrest are expected to be released Tuesday.

Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 for the death of Donald Mills. He served two years of a 19-year sentence before he was released. Baker also claimed he was framed by Kentucky State Police for the murder.

Baker’s pardon was one of the hundreds by Bevin in his final days as governor.

