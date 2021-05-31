ARH Mountain Student Achiever Chloe Paige Estepp

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chloe Paige Estepp is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Chloe graduated from Belfry High School with a 4.0 GPA.

She was a member of the yearbook club, participated in Belfry High School’s STEAM class, where she and several students created and configured a drone using a 3D Printer, and she also won a Silver Key in Science Fiction and Fantasy writing.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.