ARH Mountain Student Achiever Chloe Paige Estepp

By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chloe Paige Estepp is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Chloe graduated from Belfry High School with a 4.0 GPA.

She was a member of the yearbook club, participated in Belfry High School’s STEAM class, where she and several students created and configured a drone using a 3D Printer, and she also won a Silver Key in Science Fiction and Fantasy writing.

