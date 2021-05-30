Record cold causes a slow start to boating season at Conley Bottom Resort

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The great outdoors is one area that wasn’t negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Conley Bottom Resort was just as busy last summer in the midst of the pandemic as they are in any normal year.

But, their business answers to Mother Nature, and the unofficial start of summer didn’t feel like summer at all. Instead of sunny and 75, boaters got cloudy and record cold.

It shifted Conley Bottom’s usual Memorial Day weekend business.

“There’s not as much lake traffic that we would normally see but there’s more traffic inside,” Office Manager Amber Rector said. “So, it’s busy in the store today, we’re selling lots of sportswear.”

But the temperatures didn’t stop everyone from getting out on the water. Countless people still hopped on their boats just wearing sweatshirts instead of swimsuits.

“Mostly everybody is just celebrating anyway, they’re out, they’re here, so they’re just enjoying what they can enjoy,” Rector said. “There are several people out on the deck just hanging out, playing cornhole and still trying to make the best of the day.”

While it was a slower start to the summer than normal for the resort, Rector doesn’t believe it’s any indication of what business will look like the rest of the season.

“I feel like it’s going to be a really good summer,” Rector said. “I think that with COVID and everything that everybody went through last year, people are ready to get out and the water is an excellent place to be.”

